'I Fear I Would Vomit': Dirty Dishwashing Sponge & Sink Water Dessert From Singapore Goes Viral; Would You Try This Trend?

'I Fear I Would Vomit': Dirty Dishwashing Sponge & Sink Water Dessert Goes Viral; Would You Try This Trend? | Instagram @mejtime

A bizarre food trend has taken over social media, leaving viewers both amused and horrified. A viral video from a restaurant in Singapore shows what appears to be a “dirty dishwashing sponge & sink water dessert” being served to a customer, an idea many online are calling outright unsettling.

In the now widely circulated clip, a waitress is seen presenting a plate with what looks like a used dishwashing sponge. Playing along with the concept, she casually explains the “dish,” even showcasing a bottle of dishwashing liquid that she claims is specially used at their restaurant.

Things take an even stranger turn when she serves a glass of what she calls “complimentary sink water.” The liquid, murky and orange-tinted, is humorously described as being coloured due to curry chicken prepared earlier in the kitchen. The deadpan presentation adds to the shock value, making the entire act feel almost too real.

Netizens Reaction:

Since surfacing online, the video has sparked a wave of reactions. Many users have expressed disbelief, with comments ranging from “This is scary” to “I fear I would vomit.” Others questioned how far experimental food trends are willing to go for attention.

While the concept appears repulsive at first glance, it is important to note that such videos are typically staged as part of viral “illusion food” trends. The so-called sponge is most likely a cleverly designed cake and the “sink water” a crafted beverage made to resemble something unpleasant.

Even though it’s meant to be a creative reel, the video has sparked a larger debate online. Some users joked that if such ideas continue to gain popularity, it may not be long before restaurants actually start offering shock-value dishes inspired by these concepts.

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