'Moment I Will Carry In My Heart Forever': Radhika Ambani Ties Jalebi-Shaped Rakhi To Chef Vikas Khanna In New York, Watch Emotional Video

Radhika Merchant ties jalebi-shaped Rakhi to chef Vikas Khanna | Instagram

Raksha Bandhan took an emotional turn in New York when Radhika Merchant visited chef Vikas Khanna’s restaurant, Bungalow, with Anant Ambani and his family. What began as a family visit became a deeply personal moment when Radhika tied a unique jalebi-shaped Rakhi on Khanna’s wrist, leaving the chef visibly moved.

Radhika ties jalebi-shaped rakhi to Vikas Khanna

Vikas Khanna welcomed the Ambani family to Bungalow, his New York restaurant, with an elaborate floral setup. A video shared by the chef showed him personally preparing the space, including cleaning the restaurant’s glass roof and arranging flower petals to spell “Vantara”, referring to Anant Ambani’s animal welfare initiative.

The celebrations became more meaningful when Radhika tied a jalebi-shaped Rakhi around Khanna’s wrist. The unusual design added a playful Indian touch to an otherwise emotional Raksha Bandhan moment.

Khanna later shared a video from the visit on Instagram, along with a long and deeply personal caption about meeting the Ambani family and the significance of the Rakhi.

Watch the video below:

Vikas Khanna calls it a moment of healing

Sharing the video, the chef wrote, “What an amazing day. I have always admired and deeply respected Anant Ambani for his extraordinary work at Vantara. Beyond the scale of what he has created, I have always found him to be an incredibly compassionate human being, with a genuine love and commitment towards animals and their protection.”

Khanna then opened up about the Rakhi ceremony and why Radhika’s gesture stayed with him. “Hosting Anant and his family at Bungalow meant the world to me. And then came a moment I will carry in my heart forever. The whole world knows what the name Radhika means to me,” he wrote.

Khanna also revealed that the Rakhi season had already been an emotional one for him, with guests tying Rakhis on his wrist and bringing memories of people he loves to the forefront.

Describing Radhika’s gesture, he wrote, “Today, when Radhika tied a small jalebi-shaped Rakhi on my wrist, something inside me shifted. For a moment, I felt a part of me heal.”

He ended the note by thanking Radhika for the gesture and describing the day as one filled with “gratitude, remembrance, family and healing.”