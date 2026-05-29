Models Remove Makeup Onstage, Walk The Ramp Bare-Faced At Miss Grand International All Stars: Watch

Beauty pageants are usually all about dramatic glam, flawless makeup, sparkling gowns, and larger-than-life styling. But this year, the Miss Grand International All Stars competition surprised everyone with a bold twist that had the internet talking: contestants removing their makeup live on stage.

Bare-faced models take over the ramp

In one of the most unexpected moments of the competition so far, the organisers introduced the "Bare Face Challenge," a segment designed to celebrate natural beauty and confidence beyond cosmetics. The challenge quickly became one of the standout highlights of the ongoing pageant in Thailand.

For the round, contestants first appeared in glamorous evening gowns with full hair and makeup done backstage. However, once they stepped onto the brightly lit stage, things took a dramatic turn. Several chairs were placed in the centre as contestants sat down and began wiping off their makeup in front of the live audience and cameras.

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From foundation and contour to bold lipstick and eye makeup, the beauty queens removed every layer before confidently walking the ramp completely bare-faced. The moment created an emotional and empowering atmosphere inside the venue, with many viewers praising the challenge for promoting authenticity and self-confidence.

About Miss Grand International All Stars

Unlike the annual Miss Grand International competition, the All Stars edition was introduced as a separate platform bringing together beauty queens from different pageants and backgrounds. The format focuses heavily on experienced contestants, including several former pageant favourites and international titleholders.

The grand finale of the competition is scheduled to take place on May 30 in Thailand, where contestants will compete for the All Stars crown.