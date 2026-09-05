Miss World 2026 Finale Today: When And Where To Watch The Grand Ceremony In India |

The wait is finally over as the Miss World 2026 grand finale takes place today, September 5, bringing together 111 contestants from across the globe for one of the most anticipated beauty pageant events of the year. The prestigious ceremony is being held in Nha Trang, Vietnam, where contestants will compete for the coveted Miss World crown.

For viewers in India, catching the much-awaited finale is simple. The event will be available to watch live and exclusively on JioHotstar, the official livestream partner for Miss World 2026 in India. The broadcast will begin at 5:30 PM IST on September 5.

Where To Watch Miss World 2026 In India?

Indian viewers can stream the grand finale live on JioHotstar from 5:30 PM IST onwards. Those watching from outside India can check their local television listings or the official Miss World platforms for information about international broadcast and streaming partners.

Who Is Representing India At Miss World 2026?

Among the 111 contestants competing for the international title is Nikita Porwal, who is representing India at this year's pageant. Hailing from Madhya Pradesh, Nikita secured her place on the global stage after winning the Miss India World title in 2024.

But Nikita's journey is not limited to beauty pageants. A performing arts graduate specialising in drama, she has experience in acting and modelling and has also been associated with theatre productions. Her background in performance has played a significant role in developing her stage presence and confidence.

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Beyond her professional pursuits, Nikita has a diverse range of interests. She is passionate about poetry, painting, chess, music and animal welfare, while also being fluent in Hindi, English, Gujarati and Malwi.

Ahead of the finale, Nikita shared an encouraging message with her followers, writing, “Give everything you have to the journey, trust the work you have done, and when the moment arrives, stand tall in the knowing that courage, resilience and belief have already carried you farther than fear ever could.”