Miss World 2026 Dates & Venue Announced! Ujjain's Nikita Porwal Set To Represent India At The Global Stage

The countdown to one of the world’s most iconic beauty pageants has officially begun, and this time, it’s extra special. Marking a major milestone, the 75th edition of Miss World 2026 is gearing up to be bigger, grander, and more global than ever before. With exciting updates now out, fans finally have clarity on when and where the spectacle will unfold.

When and where is Miss World 2026?

The landmark edition will take place in Vietnam, kicking off on August 9, 2026, and culminating in a grand finale on September 5. The announcement was made during the Miss World Vietnam finale by Julia Morley, alongside local organisers.

Unlike a single-venue event, the pageant will travel across multiple locations, giving contestants a taste of the country's vibrant culture. The journey begins in Hanoi, where early rounds and activities will take place. The grand finale, however, will light up Ho Chi Minh City, promising a dazzling closing ceremony on a global stage.

What we know so far

This year's edition is expected to be one of the largest yet, with participation from around 130 countries, which significantly expands its global footprint. While only a few contestants, including Kristianna Gordon, have been confirmed so far, the full lineup will be revealed in the coming months as national competitions wrap up worldwide.

The reigning Miss World, Opal Suchata of Thailand, will crown her successor at the finale in September, continuing the pageant’s legacy of celebrating beauty with purpose.

India’s Nikita Porwal hope for the crown

Representing India this year is Femina Miss India World 2024 Nikita Porwal from Ujjain, who has already expressed her excitement about stepping onto the international stage. With India’s strong track record at Miss World, expectations are high as she prepares to compete with participants from across the globe.