Miss Grand International Cancels India As Host Country, Cites Failure To Meet '5-Star Standards'

The Miss Grand International 2026 journey has taken an unexpected turn. Just weeks after India was announced as the host country, the pageant organisation has now withdrawn the competition from the country, saying agreed contractual standards were not fulfilled. The remaining events will instead take place in Thailand, changing the course of this year’s international pageant.

Why did Miss Grand International cancel India?

In an official announcement shared on Instagram, Miss Grand International said it had decided to discontinue all activities connected to the 2026 edition in India. According to the organisers, the decision followed what it described as the host country’s failure to meet commitments outlined in their agreement.

A key point raised by MGI was its requirement for five-star hospitality and five-star production standards throughout the competition. The organisation said these conditions were important not only for maintaining the pageant’s professional standards but also for ensuring the safety, comfort and overall experience of contestants and staff.

Check out the statement below:

“Miss Grand International has determined that continuing the competition under the current circumstances would not be in the best interests of the contestants, staff, partners, or the organization,” the organisation stated.

MGI further said that discussions had taken place in an effort to resolve the situation, but the agreed requirements were ultimately not met. “After careful consideration, Miss Grand International has therefore made the decision to end all activities in India and proceed with the competition in Thailand,” it added.

The organisation had initially planned to host the pageant in New Delhi, with the competition scheduled to begin on September 18 and the coronation night set for October 10. The sudden change comes only weeks after India was announced as the host country for the 2026 edition.

Miss Grand International 2026 moves to Thailand

With India no longer hosting the event, Thailand will now accommodate the remainder of the Miss Grand International 2026 schedule. The competition will take place from September 18 to October 10, with contestants arriving and completing registration on September 18 and 19.

The revised programme will include several pageant activities, including city tours, the swimsuit competition, national costume presentations and preliminary rounds before the final coronation night on October 10.

MGI has also issued an updated schedule detailing the activities planned during the Thailand leg of the competition.