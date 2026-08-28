Who Is Justus Kelley? 31-Year-Old Miss Virginia Scripts History As FIRST Mother To Be Crowned Miss USA

Miss USA 2026 is Justus Kelley | Instagram

Justus Kelley has scripted history and how! The 31-year-old Miss Virginia USA 2026 was crowned Miss USA 2026 in Miami on Thursday, August 27, marking a historic first for the pageant.

Kelley became the first mother and married woman to win the Miss USA title, a milestone made possible after the Miss USA organisation changed its eligibility rules in 2023. The rule changes removed previous restrictions that prevented married women and mothers from competing, while also eliminating the earlier age limit.

Who is Justus Kelley?

Hailing from Arlington, Virginia, Kelley has built a career that extends well beyond the pageant world. She earned both her bachelor's and master's degrees from Indiana University and currently works as a senior philanthropic adviser at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. She is also the founder of Foster Footprints.

Her connection to Indiana goes back to her college years. As per media reports, Kelley studied at Indiana University Bloomington between 2013 and 2017, where she also held the title of Miss Indiana University. It was during this period that she met her college sweetheart, Tyler Rashad Kelley. The couple married four years after meeting and later went on to become foster parents, which they had shared for years.

Kelley's journey into motherhood has been an important part of her story. She and Tyler became foster parents after years of hoping to open their home to children in need. According to details shared by Kelley in an interview with PEOPLE, the couple welcomed a seven-month-old child and a 10-year-old into their family and are currently fostering a sibling pair.

Kelley has also spoken warmly about the children's biological parents, describing them as "incredible" and highlighting the importance of supporting families through the foster-care journey.

From pageant runner-up to Miss USA

Her road to the national crown was not an overnight success. Kelley previously competed at several pageants, finishing as third runner-up at Miss Virginia USA 2025 and first runner-up at Miss District of Columbia USA 2025. She later placed second runner-up at Miss District of Columbia USA 2026 before winning the Miss Virginia USA 2026 title.

That state victory ultimately led her to the Miss USA stage, where she emerged victorious from a competitive field in Miami.

With her national crown now secured, Kelley is set to represent the United States at the Miss Universe competition in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in November. Her victory also places her name in Miss USA history as the first mother to claim the national title.