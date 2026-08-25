'So Well Deserved!': Miss Universe Pakistan Misbah Arshad Sends Love To India's Kaziah Liz Mejo After Her Big Win

The Miss Universe 2026 competition is already creating its own cross-border moments, and this one comes with a particularly warm message. After Kaziah Liz Mejo was crowned Miss Universe India 2026, Miss Universe Pakistan Misbah Arshad took to social media to congratulate the 19-year-old Kerala beauty queen, sending her a message ahead of their eventual meeting in Puerto Rico.

Misbah Arshad cheers for Kaziah Liz Mejo

Misbah Arshad, who was recently crowned Miss Universe Pakistan 2026, shared a picture of Kaziah in her Instagram stories following the Indian beauty queen’s victory.

Congratulating her, Misbah wrote, "Gorgeous! Congratulations! So well deserved! See you very soon in Puerto Rico!"

Check it out below:

She also shared a video featuring both pageant queens, adding Indian and Pakistani flag emojis along with a heart, making for a sweet moment between two contestants who will soon take the international stage together.

Take a look:

Kaziah won the Miss Universe India 2026 crown in Jaipur after competing against 52 contestants. The victory secured her place at the 75th Miss Universe competition, scheduled to take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on November 24, 2026.

Who is Miss Universe India Kaziah Liz Mejo?

At just 19, Kaziah Liz Mejo has already built an impressive pageant resume. The Mavelikkara, Kerala native is currently pursuing a law degree and also works as a model.

Her pageant journey began with Miss Teen Diva 2024, a title she won at 17. She subsequently represented India at Miss Teen International 2025, where she finished as the first runner-up. Kaziah also became the youngest contestant to win Miss Universe Kerala 2026 earlier this year.

Beyond pageantry, Kaziah is a trained classical dancer and has explored music and acting. She sings and plays both the violin and drums, has experience in public speaking and made her acting debut in the Malayalam film Shylock.

Who is Miss Universe Pakistan Misbah Arshad?

Misbah Arshad, meanwhile, will carry Pakistan’s flag at the global competition. A psychology student, model and content creator, she has built much of her public profile around beauty and fashion.

Education and women’s empowerment are also central to her outlook. Misbah believes education plays a key role in creating genuine empowerment for women, while her pageant journey has given her opportunities to participate in international competitions.

Away from the pageant stage, she enjoys travelling, discovering different cultures and experiencing local food, adding a strong interest in cultural exchange to her profile.