Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain & Other Athletes Showcase Team India's Saree-Blazer Uniform At CWG Opening Ceremony

The medals are still to be won, but Team India has already scored a style victory in Glasgow. As the Indian contingent marched into the stadium during the grand opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2026, all eyes were not only on the country's star athletes but also on the elegant ceremonial outfits that perfectly blended Indian tradition with contemporary tailoring.

Team India's stylish start at CWG 2026

Leading the Parade of Nations were Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu and boxing champion Lovlina Borgohain, proudly carrying the Tricolour as thousands of spectators welcomed the Indian contingent into the arena. The opening ceremony marked the official start of India's campaign at the Games, where the country is expected to be among the strongest medal contenders.

For the occasion, the female athletes stepped out in sophisticated navy-blue ceremonial sarees that gave a fresh update to traditional Indian dressing. The rich navy drape was accented with subtle silver borders, adding just the right amount of shimmer without overpowering the look.

Instead of pairing the drape with a conventional blouse, the athletes layered it with sharply tailored double-breasted blazers featuring silver lace along the lapels and cuffs. Each blazer also came with the official India Commonwealth Games badge, adding a proud national touch to the ensemble.

The styling remained understated, allowing the uniform to take centre stage. Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain opted for neatly tied-back hairstyles with centre partings, natural-looking makeup and minimal jewellery, creating a polished appearance that reflected discipline and professionalism.

India enters the Commonwealth Games 2026 with one of its strongest squads in recent years. Alongside Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain, athletes such as Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, sprinter Gurindervir Singh and gymnast Pranati Nayak will spearhead the country's medal hopes as the competition unfolds in Glasgow from July 23 to August 2.