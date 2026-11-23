Miley Cyrus wears a Saint Laurent gown for wedding with Maxx Morando | Instagram

If there's one thing Miley Cyrus has never been afraid of, it's doing things her own way. And apparently, that rule applies to her wedding wardrobe too! The singer has finally shared pictures from her intimate California wedding to longtime partner Maxx Morando, and her bridal look is already giving us plenty of fashion inspiration.

Forget the traditional fairytale gown with layers of lace, sparkling embellishments and an elaborate veil. Miley went in a completely different direction, choosing a sleek Saint Laurent creation that was all about clean lines, understated glamour and one seriously dramatic detail. It's minimal, it's modern, and it has just the right amount of rockstar attitude.

Take a look:

Miley's wedding gown is minimal from the front, dramatic at the back

For her big day, Miley turned to Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello for a gown that kept things refreshingly uncomplicated. The singer wore a white silk dress with a high neckline, full-length sleeves and a streamlined, figure-skimming silhouette.

But just when you thought it was all about understated elegance, the back brought the drama. The gown featured a deep, open-back cut that added a daring contrast to its otherwise covered-up front. The silhouette flowed into a sweeping train that trailed behind her, bringing a classic bridal touch without making the look feel overly traditional.

Miley's styling followed the same less-is-more approach. She slipped into pointed white silk slingback heels, keeping the footwear in sync with the gown's clean aesthetic. Diamond earrings and additional ear jewellery introduced a subtle hint of sparkle, while her cushion-cut engagement ring added another personal detail to the bridal look.

Read Also From Corset Cuts To Jewelled Backs: Blouses Are Having A Moment This Festive Season

For makeup, she stayed true to her signature aesthetic with smoky, defined eyes and muted lips that brought a little rock-and-roll edge to the otherwise pared-back bridal appearance. Her blonde hair was swept back into a relaxed updo, with a few softer details keeping the hairstyle from looking too structured.

Maxx Morando keeps it classic in Saint Laurent

While Miley embraced a sleek, contemporary bridal silhouette, Maxx opted for a timeless formal look. The musician wore a black Saint Laurent single-breasted jacket, styled with a skinny black tie for a sharp, tailored finish. A calla lily boutonniere added a subtle floral touch, bringing a little wedding-day romance to his otherwise classic black ensemble.

Together, the newlyweds made a stylish case for coordinated dressing without looking overly matched. Miley's white gown and Maxx's black suit kept things monochromatic, with both outfits relying on clean tailoring rather than elaborate detailing.

Bridal inspiration for brides who love chic dressing

Not every bride dreams of a heavily embellished dress or a voluminous princess-style wedding gown. If your idea of bridal fashion leans more towards understated silhouettes, Miley's look is a great reminder that a simple dress can still make a major statement.

A high-neck, long-sleeved gown is a beautiful option for brides who prefer a polished and sophisticated front. To add a little drama without going overboard, an open back, an interesting neckline or a sweeping train can completely transform the silhouette. Brides can also experiment with silk, satin or other fluid fabrics that create movement and let the cut of the outfit stand out.

Read Also Kendall Jenner & Heidi Klum Push Scantily Clad Trend To New Heights At Paris Fashion Week

When it comes to accessories, delicate diamond earrings, a statement ring and elegant heels are enough to complete the look. A sleek bun or relaxed updo can keep the overall styling refined, while smoky eyes or a bold lip can bring in a little personality.

Miley's wedding look is proof that bridal fashion doesn't have to follow a fixed formula. Sometimes, all it takes is a beautifully tailored white gown, an unexpected detail and the confidence to wear it your own way.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!