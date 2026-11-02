Michael Jackson Is Back? UK Makeup Artist Alexis Stone SHOCKS Fans With Hyper-Realistic 'King Of Pop' Halloween Look

Halloween is all about serving looks, but Alexis Stone took the costume game to a whole new level. The transformation artist showed up at Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween Bash looking so much like Michael Jackson that fans and onlookers had to take a second look. The uncanny resemblance quickly became a talking point, with social media users marvelling at how convincingly Stone recreated the King of Pop.

Alexis Stone turns into Michael Jackson

Stone channelled Michael Jackson in a red shirt paired with black trousers and black shoes featuring white socks. He completed the outfit with long hair, dark sunglasses and a black umbrella, recreating the singer’s recognisable style.

But the real showstopper was the face. Using hyper-realistic facial prosthetics and precise makeup techniques, Stone transformed his features to closely resemble Jackson. The illusion was so lifelike that it briefly had people questioning whether the music icon had appeared at the event himself.

Stone was also seen moving through the New York City streets beneath the umbrella, adding another layer to the convincing transformation. The look wasn’t just about the outfit; it was the detailed facial work and styling that brought the character to life.

Fans can’t get over the transformation

The internet quickly filled with reactions, with many users praising the realism and calling it one of the standout Halloween looks of the year.

“This has to be the best one!!!” one user wrote. Another commented, “So talented! I could’ve swore this was a flashback.” A fan joked, “if I was drunk enough I would start crying and screaming like Kevin Hart in that meme😂😂😂😂😂”

Others called the look “iconic looool” and praised the tribute, with one writing, “slayed AND it’s done respectfully! 👏” One comment summed up the disbelief: “Something I always think about: if Michael were actually still alive, he could easily pass himself off as a Michael Jackson impersonator, and nobody would ever know.”

Who is Alexis Stone?

Alexis Stone is the stage name of British transformation artist Elliot Joseph Rentz, known for his elaborate celebrity makeovers. With more than 1.4 million Instagram followers, he uses prosthetics, wigs, masks and detailed makeup to recreate famous faces with striking accuracy.

Stone has previously transformed into personalities including Donatella Versace, Anna Wintour, Judy Garland, Jack Nicholson, Glenn Close and Adele. His work often blurs the line between costume and illusion, turning celebrity-inspired transformations into viral moments.