Heidi Klum Takes Halloween Dressing To Another Level By Becoming Her Left Hand; See Her Bizarre Costume

Heidi Klum Takes Halloween Dressing To Another Level By Becoming Her Left Hand | Instagram

Halloween, also known as Hallows' Eve, was celebrated around the world on Saturday, October 31, with spooky-themed dresses, jack-o'-lanterns, haunted houses, and more. Supermodel Heidi Klum, who always stuns with her Halloween costumes, has once again surprised her fans with an out-of-the-box Halloween look. This time, Klum chose to become her own left hand for Halloween 2026. She unveiled the costume at her Halloween party at restaurant Cathédrale in Manhattan, as her iconic party marks 25 years. Let's decode her look in detail and look behind the scenes

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Heidi Klum becomes a giant hand for Halloween 2026

The German-born supermodel Heidi Klum underwent a bloody transformation to become a giant severed hand for her annual Halloween party in Manhattan, New York, on Saturday, October 31. With her look, she was unrecognisable, with only her eyes and mouth showing, blood dripping from her mouth as she stuck her tongue out. At her wrist area, Klum's head appeared as part of the costume, complete with visible veins and tendons.

Heidi Klum Gives Fans A Sneak Peek Of Her Halloween Transformation

For days, the supermodel and television personality had been dropping hints about her costume on her social media account. On October 31, the Queen of All Hallow's Eve posted on Instagram, officially revealing to everyone that this year's costume was ... a gigantic, severed hand!

In the video, she showed her left hand, with red nails, walking on the floor. The clip revealed the giant transformation, featuring long, big red nails, a thumb ring, and her engagement ring and wedding band. She captioned it, "TALK TO THE HAND ✋ #HeidiHalloween 2026 HERE WE GO."

Why Is Heidi Klum Called The 'Queen Of Halloween'?

The costume once again demonstrated why Klum is widely regarded as the 'Queen of Halloween'. Over the years, the model has built a reputation for going all out with her Halloween appearances, spending months planning elaborate costumes that involve extensive prosthetics, makeup and special effects, just like her 2026 Halloween costume.

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From Giant Worm To Other Iconic Looks

But that's not all. Her previous transformations have included a giant worm, an alien-like creature and several other unconventional characters. Each year, Klum's Halloween appearance becomes a talking point, with fans eagerly waiting to see what she will come up with next.