MI Vs PBKS At Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai: Here Are The Top Punjabi Food Joints Nearby To Visit Before & After The Match | Canva

As the excitement builds for the clash between the Mumbai Indians and the Punjab Kings at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on April 16, Mumbai is gearing up not just for cricket fever but also for a food fiesta. With fans expected to pour in from across the city, the areas around Churchgate and Fort are buzzing with eateries ready to serve delicious bites before the first ball and after the final cheer.

Whether you're backing MI or cheering for PBKS, one thing everyone can agree on is the irresistible charm of Punjabi cuisine. From buttery gravies to sizzling tandoori delights, here are some must-visit Punjabi food joints near Wankhede to make your match day even better.

Top Punjabi Food Spots Near Wankhede

Oye Kake

A simple yet popular vegetarian spot, Oye Kake is perfect for a quick pre-match meal. Known for its street-style Punjabi flavours, it’s just about 12 minutes away by road and ideal for fans looking for something affordable and filling.

Sher-E-Punjab Restaurant

Located close to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, this place is loved for its authentic North Indian dishes. About 15 minutes from the stadium, it’s a great pick for a hearty, traditional meal.

Delhi Darbar Express

Just a short 10-minute drive away, this spot offers classic Mughlai and Punjabi dishes in a relaxed setting. Perfect for a post-match dinner with friends or family.

Punjab Grill

Situated near the iconic Kala Ghoda, Punjab Grill is a go-to for a more premium dining experience. Expect rich flavours, elegant ambience and a menu packed with crowd favourites.

Nksha

If you prefer something within walking distance, Nksha is just 10 minutes away. This fine-dining restaurant offers a mix of North Indian and Punjabi specialities.

With a high-voltage IPL clash and some of the city’s best Punjabi food around, your outing at Wankhede is sorted. Whether you fuel up before the match or celebrate after it, these spots promise to keep your taste buds as entertained as the game.