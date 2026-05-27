Menstrual Hygiene Day 2026: Ayurvedic Tips For Clean & Healthy Periods

Menstruation, or periods, is an important part of a woman’s life from ages 11-14 until menopause around her 50s. This monthly vaginal bleeding shows her body’s readiness for pregnancy and overall health. An important related aspect is menstrual cleanliness.

Menstrual Hygiene Day on May 28 is observed to inform women about maintaining menstrual hygiene. Learn about its impact and Ayurvedic methods. You will also discover the Patanjali products to use.

Impact of Menstruation Hygiene

A major reason to maintain proper period hygiene is to avoid infections caused by bacterial buildup from infrequent sanitary pad changes. Many face the risk of bacterial and yeast infections and reproductive tract infections like UTIs and STDs, which have long-term health effects if not careful.

Maintaining the hygiene levels also helps avoid health issues like skin rashes, pelvic inflammatory disease, and even cervical cancer. Talking about cleanliness methods helps women be confident about their health, break related taboos and stigmas, and lead a healthy, dignified, and odour-free life.

In Ayurveda, menstruation, or Rajah, is a natural process of cleansing or Ritu Chakra. It is time to understand simple tips from Ayurveda for maintaining menstrual hygiene, along with the right Patanjali products to help with the same.

3 Ayurvedic Ways to Keep Period Hygiene

Daily Routine: Have regular warm baths, including cleaning of the vaginal area, to avoid bacterial build-up. Keep changing the sanitary pads or tampons, or menstrual cups every four to eight hours. Ensure the pads or tampons are made of natural ingredients like cotton and free from chemicals. Even changing clothes helps keep the hygiene levels.

Dietary Routine: Consume warm, nourishing and digestible food to lower inflammation. Include fibre- and iron-rich food items like leafy vegetables, berries, apples, bananas, oats, lentils, beans such as kidney and black, cauliflower, almonds, dates, beetroots, and sweet potatoes. They treat symptoms such as bloating and hormonal imbalances, which in turn preserve the hygiene levels. Consume preparations like khichdi, soups, stews, porridge, and steamed veggies. Stay hydrated to manage bloating.

Herbal Routine: Ayurvedic herbs and spices naturally cleanse the system for menstrual hygiene. Aloe vera keeps the reproductive system healthy and treats gynaecological issues. Lodhra is a great herb with astringent properties that control excessive bleeding while strengthening the uterine tissues. Include triphala for its detoxifying properties. Shatavari is the women’s herb for nourishing the reproductive system, balancing the hormones, and regulating the cycles. Ginger helps reduce cramps with its anti-inflammatory properties. Turmeric also controls related pain and maintains uterine health. Herbal teas with fennel, coriander, and cumin ease bloating and cramps and support circulation.

Trust Patanjali products to ensure menstrual hygiene is managed. Consume Divya Patrangasav (450 ml) to regulate the cycles and heavy bleeding, manage hormones and cramps, and boost uterine health. It contains herbs like clove, patangkasth, khair, kali sariva, gudhal, kesar, and cinnamon.

Have a bath with Patanjali Haldi Chandan Kanti Body Cleanser (188 Gms). It has turmeric’s anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties to help the body get rid of bacteria and microbes. Patanjali Divya Raj Pravartini Vati (21 Gms) helps manage menstrual health by reducing cramps and discomfort, treat irregular or scanty periods, and maintain hormonal balance. It contains herbs such as hing, soya, carrot seeds, shuddha tankan, and musabbar.

Divya Nari Kanti Syrup (200 ml) contains rakta Chandan, lodhra, ashwagandha, shatavari, amla, jatamansi, patrangnb, ashok, nagkesar, and nagarmotha. It is useful for women’s reproductive system. It lowers menstrual pain, cramps and tiredness while treating issues like excessive or irregular bleeding.

It is time for women to manage their menstrual health and hygiene to stay completely healthy. They can start that on Menstrual Hygiene Day observed on May 28 with the help of Ayurveda and Patanjali products.