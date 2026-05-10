Mother’s Day 2026: Ayurveda Tips Every Working Mom Needs

In modern times, working mothers are extremely busy, which brings its own struggles. International Mother’s Day on May 10 celebrates motherhood. Let’s discuss health issues faced by busy working mothers and Ayurvedic tips to manage their health. These mothers can also find Patanjali products to stay healthy.

Health Issues Faced by Working Mothers

Indian working mothers today balance managing home and work. This act impacts their mental and physical health and leaves them struggling and overly busy.

On the physical health front, many working mothers deal with a lack of nutrients, including vitamin D and B12, iron, and calcium. The fast-paced, inactive lifestyle brings issues related to obesity, hypertension, and thyroid. Thanks to long working hours and multitasking, they face aches in the back, neck and head.

Constant sleep disruption results from their duties. Stressful work life paired with motherhood and homely duties puts pressure on their hormonal and reproductive health and leads to troubles like irregular periods and PCOS/PCOD.

Their mental health also gets affected due to handling multiple tasks, which causes stress, depression, chronic tiredness, and even burnout. The reasons behind busy working mothers struggling to stay healthy also include ignoring self-care and having little to no support system.

It is high time busy working mothers focused on staying healthy. Ayurvedic suggestions will go a long way to keep their lives simple. And Patanjali products will help in the same.

3 Ayurvedic Tips for Struggling, Busy Working Mothers

Lifestyle Changes: An oil massage with warm sesame or coconut oil on the head, ear, and feet soothes the nervous system and muscles and boosts circulation. Keep me-time to relax. A work and personal schedule help manage work or delegate it as required. Digital detox, especially before sleeping, also helps relaxation. A regular exercise routine and yoga maintain overall health. Patanjali Virgin Coconut Oil (250 Ml and 500 Ml) contains antioxidants, healthy fats, and vitamins. It is perfect for skin and hair health while controlling weight, and supporting immunity. It keeps the heart healthy with its good cholesterol. Use it for oil pulling to maintain oral hygiene or for cooking.

Dietary Options: Always consume warm and easily digestible food with ingredients like lentils, grains, ghee, and fresh fruits and vegetables. Prepare food in advance to save time. Prepare quick yet healthy breakfasts with oats and quinoa. Hydrate with water, coconut water, and kadhas with spices such as jeera, fennel and ginger. Warm milk with turmeric, cinnamon or cardamom before sleep helps one nap better. Schedule meals for better digestion and nutrient absorption. Have soaked almonds in the morning for the brain and nervous system. For a tasty oats breakfast, opt for Patanjali Tomato Oats (200 Gms and 400 Gms). Made from premium oats, tomatoes and choicest spices, this is a great protein- and fibre-rich option to start the day.

Herbal Choices: Shatavari is a woman’s Ayurvedic herb as it deals with hormonal issues, lessens PMS or menopause issues, and boosts lactation among new mothers. Tulsi provides immunity and manages anxiety. Ashwagandha lowers cortisol levels and fatigue, and provides good sleep. Triphala promotes digestion and purification while maintaining energy. Patanjali Tulsi Panchang Juice (500 Ml) uses tulsi’s medicinal properties to maintain internal health. It fights infections; boosts respiratory, digestive and heart health, works for skin’s goodness, maintains oral hygiene, and lowers stress.

Let us celebrate working mothers on International Mother’s Day, happening on May 8, by helping them manage the busy work struggles. Ayurveda helps in this regard along with Patanjali products.