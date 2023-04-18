Meet the first three to enter Apple's first India store in Mumbai's BKC; after waiting for more than 12 hours |

Apple launched its first retail store in India in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex area today, on April 18. Ahead of the grand opening, Apple fans were seen making long queues outside the store.

The opening of the first Indian Apple store, Apple BKC, is a mega event for the firm, for which the CEO, Tim Cook himself is in town and he opened the door of first Apple store in Mumbai.

Tim Cook waved at the fans gathered at the grand opening of the event and even, allowed them to click selfies with him.

One fan was seen carrying a vintage Apple computer which he said he bought in 1984. The opening was scheduled at 11 am today but fans have been lining outside the store several hours before the opening. "I have been standing here since 6 am," added the fan. "Mumbai is a big city, they should open another store."

Purav, Madhav, and Karthik, who come from different cities, spent the entire night camping outside the store with the goal of being the first ones in line when it opens. They have been waiting the Apple BKC store since 8 pm last night, nearly over 12 hours, just so that they can be the first to enter the store as it opens for public.

While loyal fan of Apple products are excited on the opening of the store in India- in Mumbai's BKC and have expressed the same on the social media. Apple fans posted several images and videos from the event.

While the other section of the social media felt that the hype regarding the event is unnecessary and Apple fans aren't going to get the products for free as they were standing in queue from morning 6 today (on April 18).