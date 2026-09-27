'Mazedar Bhi, Healthy Bhi': PM Narendra Modi Hails Amla In Mann Ki Baat, Know Its Health Benefits

There’s a good chance amla has already made an appearance in your kitchen in some form – tangy pickle, sweet murabba, a glass of juice or even a spoonful of Chyawanprash. Now, the humble Indian gooseberry has found itself in the spotlight after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about its traditional popularity and growing economic importance during his 138th episode of Mann Ki Baat on September 27.

PM Modi spotlights amla

While discussing the traditional cultivation and processing of amla in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh, PM Modi highlighted how the fruit is creating fresh opportunities for farmers and women involved in local enterprises. He pointed to the district’s long association with amla and its use in products ranging from candy and preserves to juice, pickles and digestive preparations.

He also highlighted the role of the One District One Product initiative in supporting local amla businesses and women-led self-help groups in Pratapgarh. Calling attention to its familiar place in Indian households, PM Modi described amla as “Mazedar Bhi, Healthy Bhi.”

Health benefits of amla

But beyond its traditional uses, what makes this small, sour fruit nutritionally interesting? Keep reading to know its health benefits as per WebMD.

Rich in Vitamin C

Amla is particularly known for its high vitamin C content. A 100-gram serving is described as providing around 300 mg of vitamin C, making it a notable source of this nutrient. Vitamin C supports the body’s recovery processes and also helps with the absorption of nutrients such as iron.

May support blood sugar management

Amla contains soluble fibre, which can slow the absorption of sugar in the body. This may help reduce sudden blood sugar spikes. The fruit has also been associated with positive effects on blood glucose and lipid levels among people with type 2 diabetes.

Supports digestion

The fibre present in amla can help regulate bowel movements and may provide relief from some digestive symptoms, including those associated with irritable bowel syndrome.

May benefit eye health

Amla contains vitamin A, an important nutrient for maintaining healthy vision. Its vitamin C content may also support eye health by helping protect against certain bacterial infections.

Contains antioxidant compounds

Along with vitamins, amla contains compounds such as polyphenols, flavonoids and alkaloids. It is also known for antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.