PM Narendra Modi Mentions Gujarat's Modhera Sun Temple In 138th Mann Ki Baat Programme; What Makes This UNESCO World Heritage Site Special?

PM Narendra Modi Mentions Gujarat's Modhera Sun Temple In 138th Mann Ki Baat Programme; What Makes It Special? |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the Modhera Sun Temple in Gujarat during the 138th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, which was held on Sunday, September 27, 2026. The historic temple is one of India's notable examples of ancient temple architecture and is dedicated to Surya, the Sun God. He highlighted the thousand-year history of Gujarat's Modhera Sun Temple, recalling its destruction during invasions. Let's take a look at the temple's architecture, cultural significance and history.

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PM Modi Mentions Gujarat's Modhera Sun Temple In Mann Ki Baat Programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 138th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. He mentioned Gujarat's Somnath Temple and Modhera Sun Temple.

Talking about the Modhera Sun Temple, PM Modi said, "In 1026 AD when Somnath was destroyed by Ghazni, the same year, the famous Sun Temple in Modhera, Gujarat, was also attacked and destroyed." The Prime Minister noted that the Modhera Temple had been constructed only a year earlier, in 1025, during the reign of King Bhimdev I.

Located in Modhera in Gujarat's Mehsana district, the temple was built during the reign of King Bhima I of the Chalukya dynasty in the early 11th century. The monument is now protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

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India's First Solar Village, Modhera: Says The PM

PM Modi recalled that the Modhera Sun Temple faced destruction in later periods, including during the reign of Alauddin Khilji.

The connection with the Sun goes beyond temples and architecture. The PM said, "We, the people of India, do not worship the Sun solely through architecture and temples; for us, Sun worship also signifies light, energy, science, and the inspiration for continuity. Modhera village now runs entirely on solar energy, setting an example of sustainability for the nation."

Modhera Sun Temple | Tripadvisor

What Makes Modhera Sun Temple Special?

The Modhera Sun Temple is particularly known for its carefully planned architecture and intricate stone carvings. The temple complex consists of three main components: the Surya Kund, Sabha Mandap and Guda Mandap, which houses the sanctum.

The Surya Kund is a large stepped water tank situated in front of the temple and is one of the most striking features of the complex. It contains numerous steps and several small shrines dedicated to Hindu deities.

The Sabha Mandap, also known as the assembly hall, features elaborately carved pillars depicting scenes from Hindu mythology and everyday life. The sanctum is connected to the hall through a passage and showcases detailed sculptural work.

Another remarkable aspect of the temple is its connection with the Sun. The temple's orientation and design are associated with solar worship, reflecting the importance of the Sun in the religious traditions of the period.

UNESCO World Heritage Recognition

While the Modhera Sun Temple is a protected heritage monument, it is important to note that it is not currently a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The temple has been included on India's UNESCO World Heritage tentative list. Gujarat's Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.