Masaba Gupta Takes Indian Roots Global, Unviels Ghee-Shakkar Collection At Art Basel Miami

Masaba Gupta has never shied away from celebrating her heritage, but this December, she carried India to one of the world's most influential cultural stages, Art Basel Miami. Blending fashion, art, and identity, Masaba unveiled her new capsule collection, Ghee-Shakkar, marking her debut showcase at the global art fair and further cementing her place as a creative force beyond fashion runways.

Masaba takes Indian heritage global

Masaba’s participation was part of the Art from the Eye of India showcase during Miami Art Week, where she presented 20 specially curated pieces that highlight her signature storytelling. The installation was paired with poetry by Rupi Kaur, creating an immersive celebration of Indian emotions expressed through craft and verse.

The designer also hosted an event during Miami Design Week, spotlighting the Indian artists exhibiting this year. Masaba and her team welcomed renowned artist Rajiv Menon, whose work is being showcased at Art Basel, along with Art Basel Asia representative Angelle Le Siyang, as featured speakers.

About the collection

The Ghee-Shakkar collection, named after the traditional symbol of auspicious beginnings, marks Masaba’s first-ever presentation of both luxury apparel and fine jewellery at an international art platform. A tribute to India’s rituals, textures, and quiet opulence, the collection reimagines the warmth of tradition through contemporary craftsmanship.

'It’s amazing what women who truly support each other can do…'

Sharing behind-the-scenes moments from Miami on Instagram, Masaba expressed gratitude and excitement, writing, "I’ve looked up to @cartier my whole life and it was an absolute honor to get an insight into the world of Cartier… Fine jewels will become a big part of @houseofmasaba and that’s my focus for the coming year."

She also thanked the women who helped bring the showcase together, adding, "It’s amazing what women who truly support each other can do… stay tuned for the whole collection to drop. It is my best work yet. If I may say so."