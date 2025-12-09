Kajol Oozes 90s Elegance In A Classic Pashmina Saree: See Photos

By: Rahul M | December 09, 2025
Bollywood's all-time favourite onscreen couple, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, recently unveiled a bronze statue of Raj and Simran at Leicester Square's Scenes in London
The actress was joined with her children, Nysa and Yug, during the historic moment
Kajol oozed 90s elegance in a classic Pashmina saree by Manish Malhotra
The minimal yet elegant drape featured thread work from Artisans from Kashmir and intricate pearl border detailing
She paired the saree with a matching blouse which boasted a long sleeves pattern and a sleek backless moment
Kajol accessorised with delicate pearl and diamond jewels, including dainty ear studs and statement rings
The actress rounded off her look with a glowing makeup, blushed cheeks, and nude lips, while leaving her hair in natural waves
