Masaba Gupta Looks Bombshell In Nude Swimsuit, Flaunts Mini Batua Around Her Waist At Maldives

Masaba Gupta vacationing in the Maldives | Instagram

Sun, sand, and a whole lot of style – Masaba Gupta is living her best island life, and her latest Maldives dump is proof. The designer-entrepreneur is currently on a family getaway, but trust her to turn even a relaxed beach day into a full-blown fashion moment.

Masaba Gupta’s chic swimsuit moment

In her latest set of pictures, Masaba served effortless glam in a chic beige swimsuit that perfectly complemented the tropical backdrop. Flaunting her natural curves with confidence, she kept the vibe minimal yet striking. But what truly caught everyone’s attention was the quirky accessory around her waist, a tiny batua-style piece that looked like a statement mini bag.

Turns out, it wasn't just an accessory. Masaba revealed it was actually her lipstick from her beauty line, cleverly styled onto her mother’s vintage waist chain. She completed the look with delicate gold earrings, sleek black sunglasses, and her signature curly hair left loose, giving major easy-breezy beach energy.

Peek into her island escape

Just a day before, Masaba had already given fans a glimpse of her tropical break. Sharing a series of sunlit photos, she captured everything from slow beach moments to cosy family time. In one heartwarming frame, she’s seen holding her baby under a palm tree, both soaking in the calm of the island.

From refreshing drinks to indulgent meals, her posts also offered a sneak peek into the laid-back luxury of her vacation. Captioning the photos, she wrote, “A little sweet escape cos we're island girls at heart.”

Her husband, Satyadeep Mishra, also shared his take on the trip, highlighting the realities of travelling with a toddler, where every plan revolves around the little one’s routine, and joy comes from seeing them happy.