Khushi Kapoor Flaunts 'Red Flag' Tank Top, Cherry Bikini At Summer Getaway With Her Besties

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | April 06, 2026
Khushi Kapoor is serving peak Gen Z summer energy as she shares glimpses from a fun-filled getaway with her closest friends
The actress headed out for a weekend escape to celebrate a friend’s birthday, soaking in poolside vibes and relaxed moments with her girl gang
Khushi dropped a series of stunning pictures, effortlessly switching between playful poses and candid shots from the trip
One stunning look featured a bright green bikini top with bold cherry prints, bringing a fresh, fruity twist to classic swimwear
She styled it with relaxed, oversized pants and layered beaded jewellery, along with chic sunglasses for that easy vacation aesthetic
Her beauty look stayed sun-kissed and glowing, with dewy skin, flushed cheeks and nude lips, while her hair was tied up in a sleek bun
Adding a fun, quirky touch, Khushi and her friends also twinned in black tank tops with “Red Flag” written in bold red
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