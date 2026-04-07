Priyanka Chopra Enjoys Summer Sunday With Family: Swims In Bold Bikin, Eats Desi-Style Raw Mango

By: Aanchal C | April 07, 2026
Priyanka Chopra gave fans a sweet peek into her perfect summer Sunday, sharing a series of candid photos and videos on Instagram that captured her unwinding with her close family members
Sharing the glimses, she wrote, "One of those rare times when a sunday actually felt like a Sunday.. and other randoms 👀💋"
The actor was spotted relaxing by the swimming pool wrapped in a cosy robe, soaking in the lazy Sunday vibe and looking completely at ease
Priyanka then turned up the heat as she posed confidently in a bold blue bikini, proving she owns every look she steps into
Beyond just posing, Priyanka was also seen enjoying some quality time lounging in the pool, making the most of the sunny day with her family around her
No Sunday is complete without a desi snack! Priyanka shared a fun video of herself digging into fresh raw mango generously dusted with red chili powder, a classic Indian summer treat
When she wasn't by the pool, Priyanka was spotted lounging on the couch, fully embracing the slow, relaxed pace of a true day off
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