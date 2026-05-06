Mark Zuckerberg Turns Met Gala 2026 Debut Into Romantic Date Night With Wife Priscilla Chan

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan make Met Gala 2026 debut | Instagram

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made his Met Gala 2026 debut alongside wife Priscilla Chan, quietly stepping into fashion's biggest night together. Skipping the red carpet altogether, the couple arrived directly at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, keeping things low-key yet elegant.

Inside, they spent the evening exploring the "Costume Art" exhibition, away from the usual spotlight frenzy. Offering a glimpse into their night, Mark later shared candid moments on social media, simply captioning them "Date Night".

Take a look:

Decoding their Met Gala 2026 looks

For the Met night, Mark kept things classic and unfussy in a sharply tailored black tuxedo from Prada. He paired his look with a bow tie, polished shoes and a luxe George Daniels Anniversary watch.

Priscilla, on the other hand, brought all the romance. She stepped out in a bold red Alaïa gown that featured a high neckline and long sleeves, flowing into a softly pleated skirt that moved beautifully.

Her accessories added just the right amount of shine with gold earrings, delicate diamond rings, and a sleek clutch. With her hair styled straight and lips painted in bold red, she kept the focus firmly on the dress.

Tech titans take over the Met

This year’s guest list wasn’t just about Hollywood and fashion; it had a strong tech presence too. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez made headlines as major sponsors, while names like Evan Spiegel, Adam Mosseri, Sergey Brin, and other top executives added a Silicon Valley twist to the iconic event.