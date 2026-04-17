Manushi Chillar Shows Off Her Bikini Body In Beachy Maldives Vacation

If there's one way to beat the rising summer heat, it's by swapping city chaos for crystal-clear waters, and Manushi Chhillar seems to have done it in style. Miss World 2017 is currently living her best island life in the Maldives, serving effortless beach glam with every post. Captioning her getaway with a breezy "Busy getting a tan ☀️🏝️💚🐬", she gave fans a glimpse into her sun-soaked escape.

Take a look:

Inside Manushi's sun-kissed Maldives getaway

Manushi kicked off her vacation-style diary with a dreamy baby blue bikini set that perfectly matched the serene ocean backdrop. The halter-style top featured delicate detailing and a flattering tie-up front, adding a playful touch to the look. She kept it relaxed with just a pair of sleek sunglasses, while her natural glow and soft beach waves did the rest.

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Switching things up, she later embraced brighter hues in a vibrant yellow bikini that screamed tropical energy. Another standout was a bold cut-out swimsuit in a similar shade, layered with a sheer floral skirt that added a hint of drama to her beachside stroll.

Beyond bikinis, Manushi kept her wardrobe versatile with breezy resort looks. A bralette-style top paired with relaxed pants created an easy, laid-back vibe, elevated with gold jewellery and soft, natural makeup. For a bold contrast, she slipped into a fiery red mini dress, which was flowy, full-sleeved, and perfect for sunset moments by the shore.

Her evenings were just as stylish, with glimpses of her in elegant strapless silhouettes paired with statement chokers, capturing the essence of island-night glamour.

Even while on vacation, Manushi didn’t hit pause on her fitness routine. A quick gym session in a sporty pink-and-black set proved she’s all about balance. From enjoying wholesome meals to soaking in the ocean views, her Maldives diaries felt equal parts aspirational and relatable.