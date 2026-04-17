Sara Ali Khan Spends Her Summer In Uttarakhand's Snow-Capped Mountains, Shares Pics From Trekking & Camping Nights

By: Aanchal C | April 17, 2026
While most people are escaping the summer heat, Sara Ali Khan headed straight into the snow, embarking on a soul-stirring trek through the snow-capped mountains of Uttarakhand
Sharing a series of serene pictures from her vacation, the actress shared a quote by Sir Edmund Hillary: "It's not the mountain we conquer, but ourselves"
Sara explored the stunning Panwali Kantha Bugyal, a high-altitude meadow in Uttarakhand, where she witnessed sweeping snowfall and picture-perfect valleys that looked straight out of a dream
True to the spirit of adventure, she spent a night camping in a tent amidst heavy snowfall, an experience that was as raw and immersive as it gets
Sara soaked in the serene surroundings at her own pace by wandering through the misty terrain, pausing to take in the views, and appearing completely at ease in her own company
Adding a heartwarming local touch to her trip, Sara enjoyed traditional mountain food and spent time with the locals, embracing the warmth and simplicity of life in the hills
From snow-dusted trails to starlit camping nights, Sara's Uttarakhand getaway was a reminder that sometimes the best reset is the one that takes you to the mountains
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