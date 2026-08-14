Manushi Chhillar Wows In Dramatic Polka-Dot Gown, Emerald Pendant At Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne

Manushi Chillar at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne | Instagram

Manushi Chhillar clearly wasn't going for a low-key red carpet moment at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026. The actress and Miss World 2017 stepped out in a monochrome gown that mixed retro polka dots with dramatic volume, sheer detailing and a surprising burst of colour.

Take a look:

Manushi Chhillar's jaw-dropping fashion moment

For the prestigious gala, Manushi oozed 90s retro energy in a dramatic polka-dotted gown that brought together vintage charm and modern red-carpet glamour. The strapless bodice featured sharp tailoring that cinched her waist before flowing into an exaggerated, ruffle-heavy skirt.

Cascading layers and asymmetrical tiers gave the gown plenty of volume and movement, creating a theatrical finish without losing its elegant appeal. Adding an unexpected twist, Manushi styled the ensemble with sheer black tights that peeked through the layered skirt.

Keeping the accessories equally extravagant, the actress adorned herself with a statement purple choker and an exquisite emerald pendant that added a vivid pop of colour against the monochrome gown without overwhelming the dramatic silhouette.

For beauty, she opted for a fresh, dewy base paired with softly smoky eyes, sculpted features, flushed cheeks and glossy lips. Her hair was swept into a sleek, polished ponytail, neatly exposing the strapless neckline and allowing the statement necklace to take centre stage.