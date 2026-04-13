Manish Malhotra Remembers When 79-Yo Asha Bhosle Walked On Ramp For Him Along With Priyanka Chopra | Instagram @manishmalhotra05

India continues to mourn the loss of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away on April 12 at the age of 92 in Mumbai. The iconic voice, who shaped generations of music, reportedly died due to multiple organ failure at Breach Candy Hospital, where she had been admitted a day earlier following a decline in her health.

As tributes pour in from across the film, fashion and music industries, designer Manish Malhotra shared a heartfelt memory that stood out among many. Taking to social media, he reminisced about the time Asha Bhosle walked the ramp for him at Lakme Fashion Week 2013 at the age of 79, an unforgettable moment that blended music, fashion and legacy.

Sharing throwback pictures from the show, where Priyanka Chopra was also seen alongside the veteran singer, Malhotra wrote, "Aap ne sab ka dil churiya liya with your immense talent… You said I have one ichcha to walk on the ramp… and when we asked you to, you walked with so much elan, style and happiness. Everyone in the audience stood up as a mark of respect… something I haven’t seen ever at a fashion show. You have our dil forever, Ashaji."

The moment he recalled was truly iconic. Asha Bhosle graced the runway in an elegant cream saree designed by Manish Malhotra. The ensemble featured intricate embroidery with golden-brown sequins and delicate lacework, reflecting timeless grace and sophistication. Her confident walk, paired with her charismatic presence, left the audience mesmerised, turning the fashion show into a historic tribute in itself.

Asha Ji's Funeral:

Meanwhile, fans and admirers are gathering to pay their last respects to the legend at her residence, Casa Grande, from 11 am. Her final rites are scheduled to take place later today at Shivaji Park, marking the end of an era but leaving behind a legacy that will continue to echo through generations.