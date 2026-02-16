 Manipur Fashion Show Halts Mid-Event To Clean Trash-Filled Venue; WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleManipur Fashion Show Halts Mid-Event To Clean Trash-Filled Venue; WATCH

Manipur Fashion Show Halts Mid-Event To Clean Trash-Filled Venue; WATCH

At a fashion event near Loktak Lake, designer Robert Naorem and nearly 40 models paused the runway to clean a garbage-filled venue in Manipur. The initiative, with youth group For a Better Kangleipak, went viral online, earning praise for promoting environmental awareness, sustainable tourism, and social responsibility alongside showcasing regional handloom heritage through fashion.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 06:55 PM IST
article-image
Manipur Fashion Show Halts Mid-Event To Clean Trash-Filled Venue; WATCH | Instagram @for.better.kangleipak

A fashion event in Manipur took an unexpected yet inspiring turn when designer Robert Naorem and nearly 40 models paused the show midway to clean a garbage-strewn venue near the scenic Loktak Lake. The incident occurred ahead of the much-anticipated ‘Fashion Tourism 2026’ showcase, drawing widespread praise online after videos went viral.

According to reports, Naorem noticed trash scattered across the event location shortly before the show proceedings. Instead of ignoring the issue, he decided to take immediate action. The lights were dimmed, the music stopped, and models, dressed in high-fashion ensembles, joined him with gloves and garbage bags to carry out an impromptu cleanliness drive across the area.

WATCH VIDEO:

Read Also
From Naagin To Mastani, Rakhi Sawant's Quirky Fashion Statements In Bigg Boss Marathi S6- Check Here
article-image

The initiative was organised in collaboration with the youth group “For a Better Kangleipak,” which focuses on environmental awareness and civic responsibility in the state. The effort aimed to highlight the importance of preserving Manipur’s natural beauty while simultaneously promoting the region’s rich handloom and textile heritage through fashion tourism.

FPJ Shorts
Karnataka News: Bomb Threat Hoaxes Disrupt 7 District Courts Across State, Proceedings Halted
Karnataka News: Bomb Threat Hoaxes Disrupt 7 District Courts Across State, Proceedings Halted
BJP Protests In Ulhasnagar Against Congress Leader Harshvardhan Sapkal's Tipu Sultan-Shivaji Maharaj Remark
BJP Protests In Ulhasnagar Against Congress Leader Harshvardhan Sapkal's Tipu Sultan-Shivaji Maharaj Remark
Mumbai: Drunk Man Found Sleeping On Tracks At CST Station - Watch Viral Video
Mumbai: Drunk Man Found Sleeping On Tracks At CST Station - Watch Viral Video
MMRDA Presents ₹48,072 Crore Surplus Budget For 2026–27, Marks First Positive Turn Since 2017–18
MMRDA Presents ₹48,072 Crore Surplus Budget For 2026–27, Marks First Positive Turn Since 2017–18
Read Also
Hardik Pandya’s Nod To Maha Shivratri, Wears Luxurious ‘Rudra’ Themed Watch During India Vs...
article-image

Visuals from the venue showed models picking up plastic waste and clearing the surroundings, sending a strong message that glamour and social responsibility can go hand in hand. Social media users praised the gesture. One user commented, "Hats off to all the volunteers. We need to bring this trend to the forefront. Before every program or event, let’s clean the space and set the standard."

While one wrote, "Simply amazing great people great minds." One user commented, "Beautiful initiative by the designer and model team, proving that true style shines brighter when it respects our motherland and the planet."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Manipur Fashion Show Halts Mid-Event To Clean Trash-Filled Venue; WATCH
Manipur Fashion Show Halts Mid-Event To Clean Trash-Filled Venue; WATCH
'Pathetic': Netizen Slams Mumbai's Overnight Renewal & Painted Roads Ahead Of PM Narendra Modi's...
'Pathetic': Netizen Slams Mumbai's Overnight Renewal & Painted Roads Ahead Of PM Narendra Modi's...
India's Youngest Organ Donor, 10-Month-Old Baby From Kerala, Saves Around Five Lives
India's Youngest Organ Donor, 10-Month-Old Baby From Kerala, Saves Around Five Lives
Surya Grahan 2026: Can You Watch The Rare 'Ring Of Fire' In India? Know Solar Eclipse Date & Time
Surya Grahan 2026: Can You Watch The Rare 'Ring Of Fire' In India? Know Solar Eclipse Date & Time
From Naagin To Mastani, Rakhi Sawant's Quirky Fashion Statements In Bigg Boss Marathi S6- Check Here
From Naagin To Mastani, Rakhi Sawant's Quirky Fashion Statements In Bigg Boss Marathi S6- Check Here