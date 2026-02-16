Manipur Fashion Show Halts Mid-Event To Clean Trash-Filled Venue; WATCH | Instagram @for.better.kangleipak

A fashion event in Manipur took an unexpected yet inspiring turn when designer Robert Naorem and nearly 40 models paused the show midway to clean a garbage-strewn venue near the scenic Loktak Lake. The incident occurred ahead of the much-anticipated ‘Fashion Tourism 2026’ showcase, drawing widespread praise online after videos went viral.

According to reports, Naorem noticed trash scattered across the event location shortly before the show proceedings. Instead of ignoring the issue, he decided to take immediate action. The lights were dimmed, the music stopped, and models, dressed in high-fashion ensembles, joined him with gloves and garbage bags to carry out an impromptu cleanliness drive across the area.

WATCH VIDEO:

The initiative was organised in collaboration with the youth group “For a Better Kangleipak,” which focuses on environmental awareness and civic responsibility in the state. The effort aimed to highlight the importance of preserving Manipur’s natural beauty while simultaneously promoting the region’s rich handloom and textile heritage through fashion tourism.

Visuals from the venue showed models picking up plastic waste and clearing the surroundings, sending a strong message that glamour and social responsibility can go hand in hand. Social media users praised the gesture. One user commented, "Hats off to all the volunteers. We need to bring this trend to the forefront. Before every program or event, let’s clean the space and set the standard."

While one wrote, "Simply amazing great people great minds." One user commented, "Beautiful initiative by the designer and model team, proving that true style shines brighter when it respects our motherland and the planet."