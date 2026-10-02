Mallika Sherawat Starts Her Morning With THIS Simple Yoga That Wakes Up Body And Releases Tension – Watch

Mornings do not always need an intense workout to get the body moving. Sometimes, a few moments of slow stretching can be enough to ease into the day. At 49, Mallika Sherawat recently gave a glimpse of her simple morning yoga move, choosing a deep forward stretch to start her day.

Mallika Sherawat’s morning stretch

Mallika shared a video of herself performing a wide-legged Standing Forward Fold, a yoga-inspired stretch where the feet are positioned apart while the upper body folds forward. The movement creates a deep stretch through the back and legs while encouraging controlled, mindful movement.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote, "One of my favorite ways to start the day ☀️ A deep forward stretch to wake up the body & release tension through the spine 🧘🏻‍♀️✨ #yogaeveryday"

Her latest post comes days after she shared another flexibility-focused video. Reflecting on what flexibility means to her, the Traitors 2 star wrote, "Flexibility is a form of freedom. I’ve always fought for the freedom to think for myself, make my own choices & live on my own terms. That freedom is Non Negotiable."

Watch the video below:

How morning stretching helps your body

Stretching can be a simple way to incorporate flexibility work into a fitness routine. Mayo Clinic suggests that regular stretching can improve flexibility and joint range of motion, helping the body move more freely.

Gentle stretching can also help reduce muscle stiffness and may make everyday movements more comfortable. A 2025 expert consensus found that stretching can improve range of motion and reduce muscle stiffness, although its benefits should not be overstated as a complete injury-prevention or recovery strategy.

For beginners, the key is to keep movements slow and controlled, avoid bouncing and stop if a stretch becomes painful. Mayo Clinic also recommends warming up before stretching, particularly when the muscles are cold.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.