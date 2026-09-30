Karishma Tanna Returns To Gym Two Months After Son Ved's Birth, Shares Postpartum Workout - Watch

Getting back into a fitness routine after having a baby can look very different from the workouts of the past. Between feeding schedules, sleepless nights and adjusting to a completely new routine, even finding time for yourself can become an achievement. For Karishma Tanna, that return is happening gradually, with the actress now giving a glimpse into her postpartum gym routine.

Two months after welcoming her first child, son Ved, Karishma shared snippets from a recent workout session, showing a mix of cardio and strength-based exercises.

Watch the video below:

Inside Karishma Tanna’s postpartum workout

In an Instagram post shared on September 29, Karishma was seen arriving at the gym before getting started with her session. She began on the spin bike, using cycling as the cardio component of her workout.

She then moved on to ring rows, an exercise that works multiple upper-body muscles while also requiring core stability. The actress followed this with dumbbell exercises, bringing some resistance training into her routine.

Her session also included a weighted wall sit. While holding weights, she maintained the seated position against a wall, adding an extra strength challenge to the lower-body exercise.

After completing her workout, Karishma appeared to take some downtime with a glass of iced coffee.

The session comes as she slowly brings exercise back into her routine while adapting to life as a new mother. Rather than presenting an intense transformation, her latest glimpse shows her simply making space for movement amid her new schedule.

She previously opened up about her postpartum body

Karishma has also been candid about the physical changes that come with pregnancy and childbirth. In a recent Instagram post, she shared pictures of her postpartum body and addressed assumptions that she had already returned to her pre-pregnancy shape.

“This is my postpartum body, softer, curvier, out of shape… and I’m embracing every bit of it. 🤍 To everyone who thinks I’m already back in shape, thank you! I truly appreciate the compliments because, honestly, I love receiving them. 😄 But beneath what you see, my body is still going through a lot.”