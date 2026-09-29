Malaika Arora Shares Beginner-Friendly Yoga Asana, Which Improves Flexibility, Builds Strength And More – Watch

Yoga can look intimidating when you watch someone effortlessly move from one pose to another. But you do not necessarily have to begin with complicated stretches or advanced postures. A slower, breath-focused flow can be a more approachable way to get familiar with movement, balance and flexibility.

Malaika Arora recently offered beginners a glimpse of how that could look, sharing a Vinyasa sequence that moves through several familiar yoga poses while keeping the emphasis on coordinating movement with breathing.

Watch the video below:

Malaika Arora’s Vinyasa flow

Sharing the video on social media, Malaika wrote, “New to yoga 🧘🏻‍♀️? Try this beginner-friendly Vinyasa flow to improve flexibility, build strength, enhance balance, and connect movement with breath. ✨ Practice slowly, breathe deeply, and enjoy your flow. 🤍”

Her routine begins with Adho Mukha Svanasana, commonly known as Downward-Facing Dog. From there, she lifts one leg before bringing it forward towards her hands, transitioning smoothly into the next movement.

She then moves into Virabhadrasana, or Warrior Pose, extending one leg behind her while bringing her arms into position and bending the front knee. The sequence continues through variations that involve reaching towards the ankle, placing an elbow on the thigh and extending the opposite arm.

Malaika also incorporates a twisting movement, bringing one leg forward while rotating her torso and extending the other leg. She holds the position briefly before returning to Downward-Facing Dog. The sequence finishes with a small jump while keeping her hands grounded.

What are the potential benefits?

Vinyasa yoga may offer several physical and mental benefits when practised regularly. According to yoga resources, its flowing movements can help improve flexibility by gently working different ranges of motion, while poses such as Warrior and Downward-Facing Dog engage muscles and may help build strength. Holding and transitioning between postures also challenges coordination and stability, which can support balance.

Since Vinyasa combines movement with controlled breathing and mindful attention, it may also help with stress management and promote relaxation. Regular yoga practice may contribute to weight management when combined with a balanced diet and an active lifestyle, although it is not a quick weight-loss method.

Yoga and its breathing practices may also support aspects of lung function, with research showing potential improvements in some measures of breathing capacity. For beginners, practising slowly and comfortably is important. As Malaika suggests, “Practice slowly, breathe deeply, and enjoy your flow.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.