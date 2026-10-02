'Male Version Of Uorfi Javed': Vijay Varma TROLLED For Wearing Bold Cut-Out Top And Oversized Glasses, Netizens Call It 'Horrible'

Vijay Varma is no stranger to experimental fashion, but his latest public appearance has sparked a very different conversation online. The actor was recently spotted at a Mumbai event in a dramatic all-black outfit, and videos from the appearance quickly began circulating on social media. While the ensemble leaned heavily into cut-outs, textures and movement, many netizens appeared far from impressed with the unusual styling.

What did Vijay Varma wear?

For the event, Vijay opted for a fitted black top featuring an intricate criss-cross lattice pattern. The geometric cut-outs created a sheer, skin-baring effect, completed with long, narrow strips of black fabric that extended from the sleeves and lower sections of the top.

He paired the statement top with high-waisted black leather trousers. The trousers featured a sleek, slightly glossy finish that contrasted with the open-weave texture of the top, balancing out the elaborate upper half of the ensemble.

Vijay kept the accessories minimal, allowing the outfit to take centre stage. He completed the look with oversized black sunglasses, which added another statement element to his appearance. His neatly styled hair and clean grooming kept the rest of the styling relatively understated.

Netizens roast his fashion

While Vijay's experimental look grabbed attention, the reaction online was largely focused on his unusual styling. Pap videos from the Mumbai event went viral, prompting users to flood the comments with jokes, comparisons and criticism.

Several netizens compared the actor's outfit to fashion creator and actress Uorfi Javed, who is known for her unconventional and quirky fashion choices. One user wrote, "Male version of Urfi javed 😂😂", while another simply commented, "Cartoon😂😂".

Other reactions included "Perfect chapri look 🙌", "Crime Master Go Go" and "Makhhi lag rahe ho 😂". One user questioned the entire styling with, "Why?!? Like honestly why?!?"

Another comment read, "Ye dekho dusre orry mamu aagaye lagte hai bhai.😂😂😂", adding to the stream of humorous reactions under the viral video.