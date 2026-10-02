Khushi Kapoor Turns Heads In Burgundy Leather At Paris Fashion Week; Adds High-Jewellery Glam | Instagram @iyan.amjad

Khushi Kapoor is bringing her fashion game to Paris as she attended the Messika Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show at Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, offering a striking take on contemporary power dressing. Sharing glimpses from her trip on social media, she summed up the quick getaway with the caption, “24 hours in Paris.”

For the occasion, Khushi opted for a head-to-toe burgundy leather ensemble that balanced bold structure with understated glamour. Her look stood out for its rich colour, dramatic silhouette and statement jewellery, making it a memorable appearance at the luxury jewellery label's show.

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Khushi wore a floor-length burgundy leather trench coat that instantly commanded attention. The deep wine hue lent the outfit a rich, sophisticated appeal, while the glossy leather finish added a contemporary edge. Rather than opting for a conventional trench silhouette, the actress's outfit featured an oversized, cape-style collar that draped dramatically across her shoulders.

The wrap-style front and cinched waist added definition to the long silhouette, balancing the volume of the collar with a more structured shape. The full-length sleeves and clean lines kept the look polished.

Given the occasion, jewellery played a key role in completing Khushi's look. She accessorised with striking Messika high jewellery, including a bold gold-toned choker featuring multiple layered bands and rectangular, diamond-set details at the centre.

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She kept the rest of her accessories relatively restrained, allowing the necklace to remain the focal point. The result was a carefully balanced combination of strong tailoring and high-jewellery glamour.

Khushi joined a star-studded front row at the Messika Spring/Summer 2027 show, which also featured Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, Julianne Moore and Lena Situations. Her appearance brought together statement outerwear, contemporary styling and high-jewellery glamour, offering a distinctive take on Paris Fashion Week dressing.