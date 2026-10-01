Kareena Kapoor Khan Pairs Fiery Red Blouse with A Vegan-Leather Ruffle Skirt In Latest Look | Pics Inside

By: Rutunjay Dole | October 01, 2026
Kareena Kapoor Khan delivers a masterclass in rich autumnal color-blocking, styled by Lakshmi Lehr in a striking red and burgundy ensemble from Never Fully Dressed.
She wears a fluid, long-sleeved crimson red blouse designed with a draped wrap-style front and a plunging deep V-neckline.
The bright red top features soft gathers along the shoulders and broad fitted cuffs that give the sleeves a sharp, structured silhouette.
Keeping accessories intentionally restrained, she skips heavy neckpieces to let the plunging wrap neckline shine, opting only for delicate earrings from Essential Trunk.
Tucked neatly into her bottom wear, the blouse flows into the high waistband of a glossy deep burgundy-purple midi skirt.
The centerpiece of the look is the Black Vegan Leather Ruffle Jaspre Skirt in a rich burgundy tone, constructed in a figure-skimming wrap silhouette.
Her beauty direction features a soft-focus warm base, defined brows, soft smokey brown eyeshadow, and a polished nude lip.