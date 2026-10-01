Sonam Kapoor Brings Timeless Temple Murals to Life in a Jewel-Toned Gaurang Shah Ensemble

By: Rutunjay D | October 01, 2026
Sonam Kapoor embodies high-fashion heritage in a bespoke dark green and earthy ensemble crafted by master designer Gaurang Shah, celebrating India's ancient temple artistry.
The look serves as a living canvas reimagining the iconic Ajanta and Ellora cave paintings through intricate, hand-painted Kalamkari techniques.
The stunning flared skirt acts as the centerpiece, featuring detailed figurative motifs and narrative art reminiscent of historical cave murals in rich tones of bronze, rust, and gold.
She drapes an ethereal dark forest green sheer organza dupatta over her shoulders, lined with a deep emerald border and dotted with subtle gold accents.
She elevates the regal aesthetic with traditional statement gold jhumka earrings featuring intricate filigree work and contrasting green stone insets.
Her hair is styled back into a sleek, immaculate middle-parted low bun that accentuates her regal bone structure and clean profile.
Her beauty look features a flawless matte base, defined filled brows, a soft wash of warm smokey eyeshadow, and a polished nude-pink lip.