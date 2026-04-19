Malaika Arora’s Luxurious Stay At Aravalli Hills In Rajasthan; Calls It A ‘Hidden World’ | Instagram @malaikaaroraofficial

Fitness icon Malaika Arora recently gave fans a dreamy glimpse into her serene vacation in the Aravalli Hills and it’s nothing short of a travel inspiration. Taking to Instagram on April 18, the television personality shared stunning moments from her stay at Rawla Narlai, a 17th-century heritage property nestled in Rajasthan’s Pali district.

Calling it a “hidden world,” Malaika revealed she was initially tempted to keep the destination a secret. However, she couldn’t resist sharing the magic with her followers. In her caption, she wrote about how the experience felt deeply personal and unlike any other, describing the property as a perfect escape into nature and heritage.

Set against the backdrop of the majestic Aravalli Hills, her getaway was more than just a relaxing holiday, it was an immersive experience. From a breathtaking stepwell dinner under a starlit sky to an adventurous early morning leopard safari, every moment reflected the charm of slow and meaningful travel.

Malaika also indulged in heritage walks that allowed her to explore the cultural richness of the region, while the tranquil surroundings added to the overall experience. The luxurious spa therapies offered deep relaxation, and she praised the food, calling every meal a celebration in itself.

Her getaway highlights a growing trend of experiential travel, where the focus is not just on destinations but on curated, soulful experiences. With its blend of history, nature, and luxury, Rawla Narlai seems to have left a lasting impression on Malaika and now, on her followers too.