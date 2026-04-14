Get Hourglass Figure Like Malaika Arora With These Easy Tips & Exercises Shared By Her | WATCH | Instagram @malaikaaroraofficial

Fitness icon Malaika Arora is once again inspiring her fans with a powerful workout video focused on building toned abs. At 50, the actress continues to set major fitness benchmarks, effortlessly performing a series of targeted exercises designed to sculpt different areas of the core.

In her latest video, Malaika breaks down her routine by focusing on specific results, making it easier for followers to tailor their workouts. For upper abs, she recommends classic crunches, performed with control and precision to activate the core effectively. Moving to lower abs, she demonstrates leg raises, an exercise known for strengthening the lower abdominal region.

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For those aiming for well-defined abs, Malaika combines leg raises with controlled up-and-down leg movements to intensify the workout. To carve out oblique lines, she suggests standing oblique twists using a ball, adding a dynamic element that engages the sides of the waist. Lastly, for achieving an hourglass waist, she focuses on simple yet effective twisting movements around the waist.

What stands out is how seamlessly Malaika performs each move, showcasing strength, flexibility and consistency. She encourages her followers to incorporate these exercises into their routine if they are aiming for a toned midsection.

Her dedication to fitness continues to resonate with audiences, proving that age is no barrier when it comes to staying healthy and strong. With disciplined workouts and mindful living, Malaika Arora remains a true inspiration for anyone looking to achieve their fitness goals.