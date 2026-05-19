Maharashtra Tourism Promoted In London Streets; Viral Video Leaves Indians Feeling Proud |

London’s streets are currently catching the attention of Indians online after multiple videos showing massive Maharashtra Tourism advertisements across the city started going viral on social media.

Several clips shared by users online captured iconic London public spaces featuring large-scale campaigns promoting Maharashtra’s wildlife tourism. One of the viral videos showed a classic red double-decker London bus fully wrapped with a striking Maharashtra Tourism advertisement moving through the city streets.

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Another clip, posted by Instagram user @ratnaclicks, showcased a London Underground station displaying a giant billboard carrying the same campaign visuals.

The advertisement highlights one of Maharashtra’s most famous wildlife destinations, Tadoba-Pench Tiger Reserve, featuring a breathtaking image of a tiger staring directly into the frame. The campaign carries the powerful line, “You will find India here,” while the text below describes Tadoba and Pench as “India’s most dense tiger landscape.”

The visually striking advertisements have quickly grabbed attention online, with many social media users praising Maharashtra Tourism for taking Indian travel campaigns to an international audience in such a bold and modern way. Many netizens called the campaign a smart global branding move that showcases India’s rich biodiversity and wildlife tourism.

This is not the first time Indian tourism promotions have appeared prominently across London’s public spaces. Previously, social media users had also spotted London buses carrying vibrant advertisements promoting tourism in Kerala, which similarly drew widespread appreciation online.

With the latest Maharashtra Tourism campaign now making waves internationally, many users online are celebrating how Indian states are increasingly using global platforms to attract international travellers and spotlight regional culture, heritage and wildlife experiences.