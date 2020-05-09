Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2020: What was the relationship between the legendary Rajput king and Mughal emperor Akbar?

Maharana Pratap, was a Rajput king of Mewar in Rajasthan and was famous for his bravery and his fight in the Battle of Haldighati. Born in a royal Rajput family of Mewar on May 9, 1540, Pratap was thrown into battle almost immediately after his coronation, when the Mughal emperor Akbar came to Mewar to secure a stable route to Gujarat from there.

The Battle of Haldighati was fought on June 18, 1576, between Maharana Pratap and Akbar's forces. Though Mughals won the battle, they failed to capture Maharana Pratap. In that battle, Maharana found himself wounded but eventually managed to escape.

But we only remember rivalry and conflict between Maharana Pratap and Emperor Akbar, which was not that bitter as it is portrayed today. To stabilise his empire, Mughal emperor Akbar needed the Rajputs on his side and under his control. To win over the Rajputs, Akbar and later Mughal rulers made marriage alliances with Rajput kingdoms and gave their rulers titles and high positions at the Mughal court.

According to a book written by Rima Hooja, named Maharana Pratap: The Invincible Warrior states that the enmity between Maharana Pratap and Akbar was legendary. Both of the rulers fought relentlessly for years, with Maharana Pratap refusing to submit to Akbar. And over the years, Akbar developed respect and admiration for Pratap and felt a strong emotional connection with him.

In 1597, when Mughal Emperor Akbar was in the Hall of Audience at his court in Lahore that when he got the news that Maharana Pratap was dead. During this, a poet who was present in durbar recited a poem honoring Maharana Pratap. The Mughal Emperor Akbar generously rewarded the poet at the end of his recitation, says the book.