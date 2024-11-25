 Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: 'Tent City' To Be Set By IRCTC At Prayagraj; Know Booking Details & Price List
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: 'Tent City' To Be Set By IRCTC At Prayagraj; Know Booking Details & Price List

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, one of India’s largest religious gatherings, is set to take place in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, starting January 13, 2025

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 07:16 PM IST
article-image

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, one of India’s largest religious gatherings, is set to take place in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, starting January 13, 2025. With millions of devotees expected to attend, preparations are in full swing to ensure a memorable experience for all visitors.

To add a new dimension to the pilgrimage, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) is introducing the Mahakumbh Gram and IRCTC Tent City, offering a mix of comfort, safety, and cultural experiences.

A new pilgrimage experience

The IRCTC Tent City will feature deluxe and premium tents, designed with devotees' comfort in mind. These tents are fire-resistant and equipped with modern amenities like buffet dining, medical facilities, and 24/7 security. Visitors can enjoy daily cultural performances, spiritual discourses, and wellness activities like yoga and spas. Shuttle services and battery-operated vehicles will also be available for easy transportation to bathing areas.

Commenting on the initiative, Sanjay Kumar Jain, CMD, IRCTC, said, “Maha Kumbh Gram, IRCTC Tent City at Prayagraj will be a transformative addition to the pilgrimage and tourism landscape, combining luxury accommodation and a cultural immersive experience in a way that celebrates India’s spiritual diversity.”

How to book your stay at the tent city

Bookings for the Tent City can be made through the official IRCTC website: www.irctctourism.com. Travelers can select dates and room types based on availability. Customer support is also available via WhatsApp or through the IRCTC helpline numbers:

Toll-Free: 1800110139

WhatsApp: +91-8287930739, +91-8595931047, +91-8076025236

What is the cost of staying in the Tent city?

IRCTC offers four categories of accommodations: deluxe, premium, deluxe on Shahi Snan dates, and premium on Shahi Snan dates. The prices, inclusive of breakfast, are as follows:

Deluxe Room: ₹10,500

Premium Room: ₹15,525

Deluxe (Shahi Snan Date): ₹16,100

Premium (Shahi Snan Date): ₹21,735

article-image

Deluxe Room: ₹12,000

Premium Room: ₹18,000

Deluxe (Shahi Snan Date): ₹20,000

Premium (Shahi Snan Date): ₹30,000

article-image

Deluxe Room: ₹4,200

Premium Room: ₹6,300

Deluxe (Shahi Snan Date): ₹7,000

Premium (Shahi Snan Date): ₹10,500

Why should you choose Tent City For Maha Kumbh?

The Tent City offers an opportunity to combine spiritual immersion with modern comforts. It provides you with comfort while you're away from your home. Guests can enjoy a unique stay while participating in one of the most significant religious events in the world. With services like round-the-clock security, shuttle transport, and cultural events, it ensures a hassle-free and enriching experience for all visitors.

If you’re planning to take a dip in the holy waters of Maha Kumbh 2025, this Tent City promises to be a memorable part of your journey.

