Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Honours Anant Ambani With 'Karuna Doot' Title At Jain Diksha Mahotsav In Mumbai; Bollywood Celebs Join | Instagram @peepingmoonofficial

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis honoured Anant Ambani with the title of 'Karuna Doot', meaning 'Messenger of Compassion', during the ongoing Jain Diksha Mahotsav at Parasdham in Mumbai on November 29, 2026. The recognition acknowledges Anant's commitment to compassion, kindness and the welfare of living beings, particularly his contributions towards animal welfare.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of several prominent personalities from the entertainment and business worlds, who came together to be part of the religious gathering and honour Anant Ambani. The title was presented alongside a towering trophy featuring motifs inspired by forests and the environment, reflecting the values associated with the recognition.

Bollywood Celebrities Attend Jain Diksha Mahotsav To Honour Anant Ambani

Several Bollywood actors were seen attending the event at Parasdham. Akshay Kumar joined the religious celebrations, while Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra were also present.

Videos from the gathering showed the actors honouring Anant Ambani by presenting him with shawls. They were also seen greeting Rashtrasant Param Namramuni Gurudev during the occasion.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended the ceremony and conferred the 'Karuna Doot' title on Anant. His father, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, was also present at the event.

Radhika Ambani Makes An Appearance In Saffron Outfit

Anant Ambani's wife, Radhika Ambani, was also spotted at the gathering. In a video circulating on social media, she was seen arriving in a saffron-coloured outfit, complemented by a statement necklace that added to her traditional look.

The Jain Diksha Mahotsav continues to bring together spiritual leaders, devotees and well-known personalities at Parasdham in Mumbai.

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