Nita Ambani's 190-Carat Diamonds Take Centre Stage On Isha Ambani's Custom Couture Gown |

Isha Ambani made a striking appearance at the 8th edition of the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize in Doha, choosing a one-of-a-kind couture ensemble that combined dramatic design with an extraordinary jewellery detail. The Ambani daughter wore a custom deep brown creation by London-based haute couture label Standing Ground, styled by celebrity stylist Andrew Mukamal.

Mukamal shared photographs of Isha's look on Instagram on November 29, offering a closer look at the elaborate outfit. Inspired by a design from Standing Ground's Fall 2026 couture collection, the custom gown stood out for its unusual combination of velvet, intricate embellishments and an impressive diamond arrangement.

Isha Ambani's Gown Features 190 Carats Of Diamonds From Nita Ambani's Private Collection

The highlight of Isha's ensemble was undoubtedly the dazzling line of diamonds placed vertically along the centre of the bodice. The embellishments reportedly weigh a total of 190 carats and are said to be sourced from Nita Ambani's private jewellery collection, adding a personal and heirloom element to the couture creation.

According to fashion commentator Jack Savoie, the largest diamond in the arrangement weighs slightly over 52 carats. The selection also brings together different diamond cuts, including pear, round, heart and emerald. Set against the gown's richly textured, beaded surface, the stones created a striking focal point.

Decoding Isha Ambani's Custom Brown Couture Look

Beyond the statement diamonds, the gown featured a deep brown strapless silhouette with an arched neckline and a structured, corset-style bodice. Its velvet skirt fell into a dramatic shape, with gathered detailing at the centre adding volume and dimension to the ensemble.

A short train at the back lent the outfit an elegant finish, while matching velvet opera gloves and a coordinating scarf draped around her neck completed the look. The rich colour palette and sculptural construction gave the ensemble a distinctive couture appeal.

Isha Ambani Presents NMACC Craftsmanship Residency Award At Doha Event

Apart from her fashion appearance, Isha also took on a special role at the event. She presented the inaugural Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Craftsmanship Residency Award, curated by Swadesh. The initiative aims to offer one designer from Fashion Trust Arabia the opportunity to work with and learn from master artisans in India.