Pune's Sarasbaug Ganpati Welcomes Winter In A Hand-Knitted Blue Sweater; Punekars Call It Seasonal Tradition |

Winter has arrived in Pune, and the city has welcomed the change in season with a heartwarming tradition. The idol of Shri Siddhivinayak at the iconic Sarasbaug Ganpati temple has been dressed in a warm, hand-knitted woollen sweater and a matching cap to protect Bappa from the winter chill.

Pictures of this year's winter look were shared by the official Instagram account of Sarasbaug, showing the deity dressed in a cosy blue knitted sweater. The adorable sight has once again caught the attention of devotees and Punekars, many of whom consider Bappa's seasonal wardrobe change an unofficial announcement that winter has arrived in the city.

Sarasbaug Ganpati's Winter Look Becomes A Seasonal Tradition

Every year, as temperatures begin to dip in Pune, the temple caretakers and priests dress the idol in warm woollen clothing. From colourful sweaters to different knitted patterns, Bappa's winter wardrobe changes throughout the season. A matching cap, often designed to cover the ears, completes the look.

What makes this tradition particularly special is the affection behind it. Devotees and temple caretakers treat the deity with the same warmth and care that one would extend to a family member during the colder months. Dressing Bappa in comfortable winter clothing has therefore become a much-loved seasonal gesture.

Punekars Welcome Winter With Bappa's Cosy New Look

For many residents, spotting Sarasbaug Ganpati in a woollen sweater is more than just a visual delight. It has become a familiar reminder of the changing weather and the arrival of Pune's winter season.

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