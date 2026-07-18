Madhuri Dixit Drapes Saree-Style Gown, While Bobby Deol Brings His Suave Charm At Gaurav Gupta's Star-Studded Mumbai Fashion Show

Stars at Gaurav Gupta's couture showcase | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

While Ananya Panday stole the spotlight on the runway, the front row at Gaurav Gupta's latest couture showcase was just as dazzling. Bollywood's biggest names arrived in their fashion-forward best for the unveiling of Light Song, the designer's newest couture collection at Mumbai's Jio World Centre on July 17. From sculptural gowns to dramatic sarees and classic black-tie tailoring, take a look at who attended and what they wore.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit at Gaurav Gupta's couture showcase | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Madhuri Dixit chose a pre-draped black saree-inspired gown finished with shimmering borders and paired it with an intricately embroidered off-shoulder blouse. Layered diamond jewellery elevated the ensemble, while soft waves, glowing skin and neutral-toned makeup added a graceful finishing touch.

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben at Gaurav Gupta's couture showcase | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Nupur Sanon embraced rich jewel tones in a royal blue embellished saree detailed with sparkling striped accents, a sheer waist cut-out and an off-shoulder draped blouse. She styled it with dazzling diamond earrings, rings and a sleek bun with loose strands framing her face.

Standing beside her, singer Stebin Ben opted for head-to-toe black. His velvet jacket, embellished asymmetrical inner layer and wide-leg trousers created a contemporary formal look that perfectly complemented Nupur's glamorous ensemble.

Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar at Gaurav Gupta's couture showcase | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Manushi Chhillar turned heads in a fiery red off-shoulder gown featuring an artfully pleated bodice and sculptural waist cut-outs. Flowing draped sleeves extended into a dramatic train, adding movement to the striking silhouette. She kept accessories minimal with delicate diamonds, allowing the vivid couture creation to remain the focal point.

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol at Gaurav Gupta's couture showcase | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Bobby Deol proved that timeless tailoring never goes out of style. He stepped out in a sharply tailored black tuxedo-style blazer layered over a crisp white shirt worn slightly unbuttoned. A satin cummerbund, tailored trousers and polished formal shoes completed the effortlessly sophisticated evening look.

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra at Gaurav Gupta's couture showcase | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Sanya Malhotra continued the evening's love for architectural fashion in a sleek black gown featuring an asymmetrical neckline and a textured wave-inspired bodice. A neat updo, subtle diamond jewellery and understated makeup allowed the sculptural silhouette to take centre stage.

Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan at Gaurav Gupta's couture showcase | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Fardeen Khan arrived in a luxurious black velvet suit styled with a black shirt and a shimmering shawl lapel. Tinted sunglasses, layered accessories and polished leather shoes added a contemporary edge to the otherwise classic formal outfit.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala at Gaurav Gupta's couture showcase | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Sobhita Dhulipala made a stunning appearance in a fitted black gown defined by an oversized off-shoulder bow that created instant drama. She balanced the bold neckline with elegant statement earrings, sleek hair and soft, understated makeup, proving that sometimes one standout detail is all a look needs.