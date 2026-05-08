Shanaya Kapoor, Kriti Sanon & Tamannaah Bhatia: Bollywood Divas Turn Mumbai Into A Fashion Runway

Mumbai witnessed a major fashion takeover as Bollywood’s most stylish stars stepped out in stunning couture ensembles for a glamorous awards night. From dramatic silhouettes to sleek tailoring and dreamy embellishments, the evening turned into a full-fledged runway moment with actresses bringing their A-game to the red carpet.

Ananya Panday

Leading the fashion parade was Ananya Panday, who channelled cool-girl energy in a stunning Chanel ensemble from the brand’s Métiers D’Art 2026 collection. The actress donned a bold animal-print blazer teamed with a matching midi skirt featuring a thigh-high slit. Keeping the styling clean yet chic, Ananya paired with delicate earrings and classic black closed-toe heels.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon embraced power dressing in a structured all-white outfit from Georges Hobeika's Spring/Summer 2026 ready-to-wear collection. Her blazer-inspired top came with a deep plunging neckline, full sleeves, and a sculpted curved hemline. Intricate thread embroidery and sparkling embellishments added a glamorous touch to the tailored silhouette. Kriti completed the monochrome look with crisp white trousers, pearl studs, and statement diamond rings.

Tamannah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia looked straight out of a couture fantasy in a Rahul Mishra creation from the designer’s Fall 2025 couture collection. She wore a structured strapless mini dress with a corset-inspired bodice and sweetheart neckline. The outfit featured delicate pearl detailing cascading asymmetrically along the hemline, adding movement and drama. Tamannaah elevated the look further with a pearl-embellished cape and minimal jewellery, allowing the craftsmanship to shine.

Pratibha Ranta

Pratibha Ranta also made heads turn in a lavender mini dress by Acler featuring a structured bodice and a stunning gold floral brooch placed dramatically at the neckline. She accessorised with a sleek choker, diamond studs, and stacked rings for a polished finish.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor kept things elegant in a flowing black gown by Kristina Fidelskaya. The dress featured cascading floral appliqués and an elegant silhouette that brought subtle drama to the red carpet. Styled with statement earrings and black heels, Shanaya’s look proved that classic black never fails.