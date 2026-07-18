Ananya Panday Catwalks As Modern Bride In Ivory Lehenga With Floor-Sweeping Veil At Gaurav Gupta's Bridal Fashion Show In Mumbai

Ananya Panday for Gaurav Gupta's bridal fashion show | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Bridal fashion is no longer confined to heavy reds and traditional silhouettes, and Ananya Panday just proved why. The Bollywood actress transformed into a contemporary couture bride as she took centre stage for Gaurav Gupta's latest bridal showcase in Mumbai. Closing the star-studded presentation, Ananya embodied the label's vision of modern romance, where sculptural design met timeless Indian bridal traditions in one dreamy runway moment.

Ananya Panday turns showstopper for Gaurav Gupta

On July 17, Gaurav Gupta unveiled his newest couture collection, Light Song, at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. Known for blending futuristic craftsmanship with Indian artistry, the designer presented a bridal collection that celebrated elegance through fluid forms, intricate embellishment and dramatic styling. Walking as the showstopper, Ananya brought the collection's bridal fantasy to life in a breathtaking ivory ensemble.

The centrepiece of her look was a voluminous ivory lehenga lavishly adorned with shimmering floral embroidery, crystal work, sequins and delicate bead embellishments. Breaking away from the classic bridal blouse, Ananya paired the skirt with a structured sweetheart-neck bralette that featured the same shiny embellishments.

Ananya Panday and Gaurav Gupta | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Adding another couture element were cascading crystal and pearl strands flowing from the blouse straps onto her upper arms. Rather than functioning as separate jewellery, these embellishments became part of the garment itself.

If one detail truly took the bridal look to the next level, it was the spectacular dupatta. Styled as a sweeping veil, the embellished drape was pinned at the back of Ananya's head before extending into an elongated train that glided dramatically behind her as she walked the runway.

Ananya Panday walking the ramp in ivory lehenga | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Accessories were intentionally restrained to keep the spotlight on the couture craftsmanship. A dramatic maang tikka, a traditional nath and statement diamond rings completed the bridal styling without overwhelming the intricately embroidered outfit.

Her beauty look echoed the same understated elegance. Glowing skin, softly defined eyes, softly flushed cheeks and nude-toned lips enhanced the modern bridal aesthetic. She wore her hair in loose, centre-parted waves that flowed effortlessly beneath the embellished veil, bringing softness to the sculptural silhouette.