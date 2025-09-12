Luxe Radar: Curating The Hottest In Art, Design And Fashion

Bvlgari Serpenti Infinito exhibition, Shanghai | pic: Bvlgari

Bvlgari to Debut Serpenti Infinito Exhibition in India

Bvlgari will present its first-ever exhibition in India at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Mumbai, from October 1–17, 2025. Marking the third chapter in Bvlgari’s worldwide celebration of the Year of the Snake, the exhibition will be housed at The Art House at the NMACC. Blending high jewellery with cutting-edge contemporary art, Serpenti Infinito will offer a rare glimpse into how one symbol—the Serpenti—has continued to inspire artists, collectors, and style icons for nearly eight decades. The experience fuses heritage with innovation through immersive digital installations, contemporary artworks, and masterful Italian craftsmanship. Curated in collaboration with Nature Morte galleries, the exhibition has been envisioned by Artistic Director Sean Anderson. It features leading Indian and international artists who reinterpret the Serpenti symbol through their own artistic perspectives. The presentation unfolds as a three-part narrative, moving from the mythological and historical to the contemporary and transformative. Visitors will experience interpretations of the serpent across diverse artistic mediums—painting, sculpture, installations, and digital works. Alongside these artworks, pieces from Bvlgari’s Serpenti Heritage collection, High Jewellery creations, timepieces, and masterworks from the archives of the Italian Maison will also be on display.

Saffronart’s 25th Anniversary Live Evening Sale

Trussed Bull by Tyeb Mehta, 1956 | pic: Saffronart

Saffronart celebrates 25 years with a Flagship Anniversary Live Evening Sale on September 27, 2025, at The Oberoi, New Delhi. The sale features five rare lots from the esteemed Krishna and Jean Riboud collection, including works by V S Gaitonde, Akbar Padamsee, M F Husain, and Jagdish Swaminathan. Highlights include a 1956 Tyeb Mehta canvas from the artist’s family collection, alongside masterpieces by Jehangir Sabavala, S H Raza, Edwin Lord Weeks, F N Souza, and Nicholas Roerich.

Vivek Karunakaran X Chettinad Heritage Festival 2025

On September 12, 2025, Vivek Karunakaran will open the fourth Chettinad Heritage Festival with a spectacular fashion showcase at Chidambara Vilas, Karaikudi. Titled Idam, the showcase is envisioned as a tribute to Tamil Nadu’s cultural soul and reinterpreted through contemporary fashion, with each garment conceived as a canvas of history, identity and belonging. The event, in collaboration with VBJ Since 1900, merges exquisite jewellery with powerful sartorial design. It also marks the debut of Adayalam, the designer’s travelling cultural platform that celebrates identity through fashion, craft, art and collaboration.

Gathering of Light

From September 23 to October 30, Nilaya Anthology in Mumbai will host a month-long showcase called Gathering of Light, where 22 rising Indian designers reimagine the elemental candle stand. The collection highlights India’s evolving design language and will be available as limited editions for the festive season, emphasising Anthology’s commitment to nurturing new talent and fostering creative dialogue.