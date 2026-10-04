 'Luckiest Guy In The World To Be With You': Barack Obama Shares Romantic Post For Wife Michelle On Their 34th Wedding Anniversary
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'Luckiest Guy In The World To Be With You': Barack Obama Shares Romantic Post For Wife Michelle On Their 34th Wedding Anniversary

Former US President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary on October 3 with heartfelt social media tributes. Barack shared a romantic photograph and called himself the “luckiest guy in the world” to be with Michelle. She posted a nostalgic compilation featuring their wedding and White House years, writing, “Loving you just keeps getting better and better!”

Aanchal CUpdated: Sunday, October 04, 2026, 12:38 PM IST
'Luckiest Guy In The World To Be With You': Barack Obama Shares Romantic Post For Wife Michelle On Their 34th Wedding Anniversary
Barack Obama and Michelle Obama celebrates 34th wedding anniversary | Instagram

Love, laughter and a little social media nostalgia marked Barack and Michelle Obama’s latest anniversary celebration. The former US President and former first lady completed 34 years of marriage on Saturday, October 3, with both sharing heartfelt tributes that looked back at their journey together while celebrating the bond they continue to share.

Barack Obama’s sweet tribute to  wife Michelle

Barack Obama marked the occasion with a romantic picture of himself embracing Michelle Obama with his arms around her waist as the couple looked at each other affectionately.

Alongside the picture, Barack kept his anniversary message short but deeply personal, expressing how fortunate he feels to have Michelle by his side.

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“Happy anniversary, @MichelleObama! I’m still the luckiest guy in the world to be with you,” he wrote in the caption.

The post offered a glimpse into the couple’s enduring relationship as they celebrated more than three decades of marriage.

Michelle Obama looks back at their journey

Michelle also commemorated the milestone with a nostalgic Instagram compilation featuring photographs and videos from different chapters of their lives together.

The montage included moments from their 1992 wedding, memories from their years in the White House and more recent pictures of the couple sharing affectionate moments.

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Rather than simply looking back, Michelle’s message focused on the years still ahead. “Loving you just keeps getting better and better!” she wrote.

She continued with a warm anniversary wish: “Happy anniversary, @BarackObama. Here’s to many, many more years of joy, laughter, and memories to come. 💕”

The couple’s anniversary posts brought together memories spanning more than three decades, from their wedding in 1992 to their years in the public spotlight and their life after the White House.

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