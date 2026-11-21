Looking For A Winter Escape? Places Near Mumbai To Visit On Weekends | Roadtrips, Staycations And More | AI Generated Representational Image by Gemini

Winter is slowly making its presence felt in Mumbai, making it the perfect time to step out and explore destinations beyond the city's busy streets. Whether you are looking for a quick one-day outing, a scenic road trip or a relaxing staycation surrounded by nature, there are plenty of options within driving distance of Mumbai. From hill stations and heritage sites to private villas and vineyard experiences, here are nine weekend getaway ideas to add to your winter travel list.

One-Day Getaways Near Mumbai

1. Matheran Hill Station

If you want to enjoy cooler weather and scenic landscapes, Matheran makes for a refreshing day trip. Known for its lush greenery, viewpoints and vehicle-free streets, the hill station is ideal for leisurely walks, toy train rides and panoramic views of the surrounding valleys.

2. Sanjay Gandhi National Park

You don't always have to travel far to enjoy a nature escape. Located within Mumbai, Sanjay Gandhi National Park offers forest trails, cycling routes, wildlife experiences and the famous Kanheri Caves. It is a great option for those looking to spend a day outdoors without planning a long journey.

3. Elephanta Caves

For a mix of history, culture and a ferry ride, head to the Elephanta Caves. Located on Elephanta Island, the UNESCO World Heritage Site is known for its ancient rock-cut temples and impressive sculptures dedicated primarily to Lord Shiva. The boat journey from the Gateway of India adds to the experience.

4. Waterparks

If you are planning a fun-filled day with friends or family, a waterpark outing can be a great choice. Parks around Mumbai offer water slides, wave pools, rain dance zones and other attractions, making them suitable for groups looking for an action-packed break.

Weekend Getaways With An Overnight Stay

5. Karjat Villa Stay

Surrounded by hills, greenery and scenic landscapes, Karjat is a popular choice for a relaxing weekend away. Rent a private villa with a swimming pool, enjoy a barbecue evening or simply unwind with friends and family amid nature.

6. Igatpuri Villa Stay

For those who prefer peaceful surroundings and mountain views, Igatpuri is worth considering. Known for its misty hills, lakes and lush landscapes, the destination offers several private villas and resorts where you can enjoy a quiet weekend away from the city.

7. Lonavala Road Trip

A classic favourite among Mumbaikars, Lonavala is perfect for a quick road trip. Winter is a lovely time to explore its viewpoints, scenic routes, forts and lakes. Spend the day enjoying the cool weather before checking into a resort or villa for an overnight stay.

8. Alibaug By Jetty

Skip the long road journey and take a ferry or speedboat to Alibaug for a refreshing coastal escape. Enjoy its beaches, explore local cafes and spend the night at a beachside resort or private villa. It is a great option for a relaxed weekend by the sea.

9. Nashik Vineyard Getaway

If you are looking for a different kind of weekend experience, plan a trip to Nashik's wine country. The region is known for its vineyards, scenic landscapes and vineyard stays. Enjoy a leisurely tour, explore the surroundings and unwind at a property overlooking the lush countryside.

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